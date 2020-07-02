Brock Flagstad Speaks Out Regarding Entrepreneurship and Leaving a Lasting Legacy
In a recent one on one interview, Brock Flagstad shared what he has learned through his career in entrepreneurshipCHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brock Flagstad was recently featured in a one on one interview with Thrive Global. He shared what he has learned throughout his career, how his life has been impacted by COVID-19, and how the pandemic is affecting the overall workforce for the better.
With over 15 years of experience building, leading, and growing companies, Brock Flagstad is the founder and CEO of Channel Clarity, a lead generation company. He holds a B.S. degree from Miami University.
In his interview, Brock Flagstad shared how important it is to do work that you love and are passionate about rather than doing work that makes you miserable.
He also shared that the pandemic has changed the workforce for the better, in the sense that regular workdays have become deconstructed. Rather than working a traditional 9-5 job for example, Brock Flagstad says we are now working with blocks of time, dividing our days between work, home, and family obligations.
Brock Flagstad further shared the biggest life lesson he has learned.
“Business is about people, whether it’s your employees or your customers. As you focus on building a team, you need individuals with different backgrounds and perspectives,” said Brock Flagstad.
“You need some people with different perspectives to challenge ideas. You need to recruit those people, train them to be part of your business in a more effective way, and then make sure you are giving people opportunities for advancement.”
About Brock Flagstad
With a specialty in customer acquisition, Brock Flagstad is a serial entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois. He attended Miami University, majoring in Finance and minoring in International Marketing and earned a B.S. He has more than 15 years of experience building, leading, and growing companies. He is the CEO and founder of Channel Charity, a lead generation company, and also owns Oxford Tax Partners, Oxford Media, and Oxford Insurance Partners. Brock Flagstad is a top-performing professional with proven presentation, negotiation, and closing abilities. He has a proven track record of delivering consistent contributions to grow revenue, increasing company productivity and efficiency, sales training/development, and successful customer relationship management.
