Endexx Launches New Product line, Phyto-Drops CBD for Pets

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Endexx Corporation (EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announces the launch of the Company’s newest product line, Phyto-Drops CBD for Pets. The new line complements the PhytoBites soft chews introduced in 2016 to build a strong suite of Pet products.

“We continued to build, research, and develop new products as R&D is rooted in the DNA of our Company,” commented Endexx Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis. “Our drops are formulated using all-natural ingredients and flavored with natural oils and no sugar. We are thrilled to bring this product to market as our pet division continues to lead product demand. With the shift in consumer buying preferences amid the pandemic, this product line will initially be available online through our website followed by our wholesale network. Products with all-natural ingredients and no sugar provide assurance of quality and purity for dogs, cats, and their families. Our complete formulations help to improve our customer’s and their pet’s “Quality of Life”. We continue to remain focused on consumer-centered innovation and this product launch is a reflection of our commitment to our customers.”

Phyto-Drops CBD for Pets are now available in 30ml and 10ml formats on CBD Unlimited’s e-commerce website. CBD Unlimited oils are free from any synthetic additives and each product is lab tested to ensure quality of the product. Phyto-Drops CBD for Pets is formulated for minimal dosing and long-lasting results.

To purchase Phyto-Drops CBD for Pets, please visit https://www.cbdunlimited.com/our-products/buy-cbd/pets/

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance, and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900