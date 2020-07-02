BRP Group, Inc. Appoints Erin King as Chief Colleague Officer

Former Publix Human Resources leader brings unique expertise to propel BRP’s talent strategies and culture of excellence

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP) , a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today the appointment of Erin King as Chief Colleague Officer.



As a key member of BRP Group’s executive leadership team, Ms. King will continue to build and foster a culture focused on attracting, retaining and developing top talent.

“Erin brings a unique point of view that will further accelerate BRP Group as a destination employer for top talent. We have built BRP Group to attract the best talent from both within and outside the insurance space, and I am excited to add her differentiated experience to our team,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident she will be an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team and will drive our talent plan forward in a way that builds upon BRP Group’s strong culture.”

Ms. King brings 25 years of human resources experience to BRP Group. She joins the firm from Publix, an employee-owned retail grocer known for its exceptional customer service, where she served as Human Resources Director. Her responsibilities included establishing the company’s compensation philosophy and rewards strategies, crafting the strategic objectives of employee learning and development programs, and overseeing talent acquisition.

“It was essential that we found a world-class candidate who would share our passion for culture, complement the incredible talent we already have, and propel us towards our goals. Erin is all this and more,” said Dan Galbraith, BRP Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role as Chief Colleague Officer, Ms. King will oversee such vital human resources areas as learning and development, talent acquisition and management, compensation and benefits strategy, rewards and recognition, and colleague relations.

“I am incredibly proud to join the dynamic team at BRP Group,” added Ms. King. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside this talented group of engaging colleagues and to contribute to our continued growth and success.”



ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com .

