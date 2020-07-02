Award Winning Canadian Journalist & News Anchor Gord Martineau joins ARHT Media in Advisory Role

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. The Company’s ARHT Engine software technology powers their HoloPresence platform, as well as their premium online streaming solution known as the Virtual Global Stage™ (VGS™). ARHT is pleased to announce that iconic journalist Gord Martineau, a leading figure in Canadian news broadcasting has joined the Company in the capacity of Media Advisor and Consultant.



Mr. Martineau's award-winning career in journalism and media spans more than 40 years. Most notably, he has been a mainstay on television in Toronto as the senior anchor for Citytv's CityNews as well as an essential part of the community through his work with several charitable organizations.

“I'm incredibly excited to join the team at ARHT Media as a Media Advisor & Consultant,” stated Gord Martineau. “ARHT has created the future for the most innovative and exciting visual presentations in business and entertainment that I have ever seen. Seeing is believing.”

Mr. Martineau will actively help introduce ARHT's HoloPresence technology to business media through his vast network of contacts gained through decades of work in Journalism. In addition to helping expand ARHT's presence throughout the media, he will also provide on-camera and public speaking training to ARHT's clients.

“Over the years Gord has mentored countless television presenters and newscasters and now his services are available to ARHT’s clients to enhance their “Business Theatre” while appearing online on our Virtual Global Stage™ or in person with our HoloPresence display,” commented ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “And as an added bonus he has a rolodex that’s unheard of that will help us spread the word about how ARHT presentations achieve higher net promoter scores and better interactivity than appearing in person. We are thrilled that he has agreed to join our team as a Media Advisor.”

During his career, Mr. Martineau led coverage of some of the most significant news stories of our time for Citytv, including several notable stories with international, national and local scopes. Mr. Martineau has received a number of awards for his work as a journalist including a Gemini Award for “Canada's Best News Anchor,” a Gemini Humanitarian Award, and a RTNDA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Mr. Martineau was also part of the team awarded the 2014 Canadian Screen Award for “Best Local Newscast” for CityNews at 6. As well as in 2012, he was recognized with a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

