/EIN News/ -- London, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- via CFI.co -- The CFI.co judges have conferred Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. the 2020 award for Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020.



Highlights of the judging panel’s findings include:

International company Rainmaker Worldwide has assumed a champion’s role with technology that converts waste into an asset through heat exchange and resource recovery and reuse.

Rainmaker’s modular and scalable units feature energy-optimising algorithms and a networked real-time control system. The energy-agnostic units allow users to control their carbon footprint by choosing solar, wind, grid or diesel power sources.

Rainmaker Worldwide has a Dutch heritage and its stocks are listed on the US OTC (over the counter) market under the symbol RAKR. It honours a mantra of “do well and do good” with positive SDG contributions and attractive shareholder performance.

The judging panel’s full report:

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.: Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020

The global water crisis is alarming, and worsening: aquifers are running dry, water tables becoming polluted, well water often unsafe to drink. International company Rainmaker Worldwide has assumed a champion’s role with technology that converts waste into an asset through heat exchange and resource recovery and reuse. It has water-to-water and air-to-water products, delivered within 90 days and operational in two weeks. The air-to-water model generates water by heating and cooling air to form and collect condensation. The water-to-water model produces safe, clean water from multi-input feeds — seawater, polluted water and even sewage — using a vapour-selective membrane-distillation process. The closed-loop systems reuse water and promote the circular economy from residential to industrial level. Rainmaker’s modular and scalable units feature energy-optimising algorithms and a networked real-time control system. The energy-agnostic units allow users to control their carbon footprint by choosing solar, wind, grid or diesel power sources. Rainmaker invites participation from distributors, NGOs and investors worldwide wishing to be part of the solution. Rainmaker Worldwide has a Dutch heritage and its stocks are listed on the US OTC (over the counter) market under the symbol RAKR. It honours a mantra of “do well and do good” with positive SDG contributions and attractive shareholder performance. The CFI.co judging panel presents Rainmaker Worldwide with the 2020 award for Best Community Impact Water Solutions (Global).

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in technology for the production of clean, affordable water. Headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Company’s patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker’s goal is to be a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. For more information about Rainmaker, visit www.rainmakerww.com.

About CFI.co

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance. The journal recognises that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world’s most multicultural city, CFI.co covers and analyses the drivers behind that change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organisations with thought leadership from some of the world’s top minds – CFI.co’s dedicated editorial team ensures that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

About the CFI.co Awards Programme

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economies on the move, CFI.co realises that best practice is to be found throughout the world. The Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found. The programme aims to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

