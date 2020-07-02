Bradley DiNunzio Speaks Out About His Career as a Recruitment Specialist
In a recent interview, Bradley DiNunzio shared insights he has learned throughout his careerORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley DiNunzio was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Kivo Daily. He spoke about his professional career.
After working exclusively on building and sustaining the Kirby brand for 25 years, Bradley DiNunzio launched his own recruitment company. DiNunzio International LLC is a consultancy focused on helping small businesses with direct selling, particularly with the mental aspect.
In his interview, Bradley DiNunzio shared what he has learned from his biggest failure.
“Never make the same mistake twice,” said Bradley DiNunzio.
“Also never give up. Give yourself a second and third or fourth or fifth chance. You just have to make it once.”
He also explained that when it comes to setting priorities and living your daily life, there are five red flags to watch out for, including your personal attitude, your mentality, the books you read, what you watch, and the people you associate yourself with.
Mr. DiNunzio also had some advice to offer others.
“You need to spend as much time on yourself as you do on your job, reading, motivating, and personally developing yourself. You need to be on a permanent program of self-improvement,” said Bradley DiNunzio.
For more information, please visit: bradleydinunzio.com.
About Bradley DiNunzio
Residing in Orlando, Florida, Bradley DiNunzio is a recruitment specialist and entrepreneur. Over 25 years, he worked for the Kirby Company, helping it expand into the American and international marketplace. Throughout this time, he trained and mentored more than 20,000 Kirby representatives in more than 50 countries. From 2000 to 2014, he worked as recruiting manager and assistant to the president of Kirby. After working for Kirby, Bradley DiNunzio decided to open his own company, DiNunzio International LLC to work with companies that work in the direct sales industry to help them scale, develop more efficient processes, and increase sales. He also currently works with Rainbow Home Cleaning Systems as an independent distributor and franchise owner.
