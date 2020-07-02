ABM Establishes Expert Advisory Council to Support COVID-19 Response and EnhancedClean™ Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announces that it has established an Expert Advisory Council, composed of external leading experts in infectious disease and industrial hygiene. This group will advise on many aspects of ABM’s business, including ABM’s proprietary EnhancedClean™ program and provide independent, third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients. This includes continued efforts to maintain consistent, high quality standard operating practices; offer clients the latest equipment and technologies; and equip its team members with best-in-class training and certifications.



ABM’s EnhancedClean™ program is a three-step approach that delivers healthy spaces with a certified disinfection process backed by experts. It is designed to help clients return to their facilities safely, navigate change, and deliver assurance to their employees, customers and the public by demonstrating trustworthy cleaning and disinfection. The program includes consistent intervals of frequent high touch point and broad disinfection, delivered by certified team members.

“Now more than ever, clients are turning to ABM for expertise and guidance to keep their facilities safe for employees, tenants, students, travelers, and the public. Our Expert Advisory Council will help us deliver innovative solutions like EnhancedClean™ to our clients and lead the industry through this pandemic,” said Tom Gallo, SVP of Strategy & Transformation at ABM.

In addition to ABM’s internal experts, the founding members of the advisory council include:

Dr. Ruth Carrico, PhD, DNP, FNP-C, FSHEA, FNAP CIC – Dr. Carrico is Professor and Director of the Global Health Initiative and Director of Epidemiologic Research for the Center of Excellence for Research in Infectious Diseases (CERID) at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She received training specific for healthcare epidemiology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in conjunction with the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA). She has authored or co-authored numerous peer reviewed manuscripts and industry-leading publications. She has served on the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. (APIC) National Board of Directors, served as President of the Certification Board for Infection Prevention and Control (CBIC), was a two term member of the CDC’s Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC), and has been in key positions with numerous other industry-leading national and international organizations.



Nancy M. McClellan, MPH, CIH, CHMM – Ms. McClellan is the current Chair of the University of Michigan School of Public Health External Advisory Board. She is the CEO of Occupational Health Management, PLLC industrial hygiene consultancy. She has served on the Boards of Directors for the American Industrial Hygiene Association, the Occupational Hygiene Training Association and the American Board of Industrial Hygiene throughout the past 15 years. Prior to her consulting career she was the Global Industrial Hygiene Manager for both AbbVie pharmaceutical and LafargeHolcim cement company where she developed and implemented occupational health and safety programs. She has consulted to over 215 organizations including pharmaceutical, healthcare, automotive, food, construction, public-sector organizations, as well as the US military ensuring workers return home as healthy as they arrived at work.

ABM also remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) and others.

For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit the ABM EnhancedClean™ website.

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

