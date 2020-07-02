KnowBe4’s Year-Over-Year Sales Increase 25% Q2 2020 Compared to Q2 2019

Despite COVID-19 challenges, KnowBe4 still experiencing hypergrowth

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that this last quarter was 25% higher in sales than Q2 2019. KnowBe4 is nearing a staff of 1,000 as the organization continues to experience hypergrowth.

This last quarter brought even more challenges for organizations across all industries. Despite these challenges, KnowBe4’s new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing have been top of mind for many organizations around the world as they deal with continuously evolving threats. KnowBe4 continues on a path of rapid growth despite global difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Q2 has undoubtedly been a trying time for organizations as they shift their workforces to work from home (WFH) and deal with cyber criminals taking advantage of new attack vectors that this new situation has presented,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 sees these times as an opportunity to help organizations teach their users security awareness when and where they need it most. This quarter, we launched several unique, new tools to help better protect organizations. From a growth perspective, KnowBe4 has continued to gain significant traction with over 33,000 organizations trusting our platform to help them manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

One of the biggest new tools that KnowBe4 introduced this last quarter was PhishRIP. This tool is a PhishER email quarantine feature that helps remove, inoculate and protect against email threats faster. The new Managed Phishing Campaign feature, also introduced in Q2, simplifies and centralizes phishing campaign management across multiple KnowBe4 accounts from a single interface, especially useful for Managed Service Providers.

Notable awards and recognition for KnowBe4 in Q2 2020 included:

Silver Telly Award for “The Inside Man” security awareness training series

Two 2020 EdTech awards: Leadership and Cool Tools

Sara Valtin, VP of channel sales, named in CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list

Included in Inc.’s annual list of best workplaces for 2020

First-time ranking within G2 Best Software Companies 2020 list, winning five additional awards for leadership, best results, best relationship, best usability and most implementable

Named ‘Best Place to Work’ by Tampa Bay Times for the fifth consecutive year

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.





About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 33,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

