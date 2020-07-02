francesca’s® Partners with Poq to Develop Mobile Application

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: FRAN) and Poq today announced its partnership to develop francesca’s® first mobile application.



As part of the Company’s effort to meet the customer wherever, whenever and however she chooses to shop, francesca’s® plans to launch a new iOS app this summer and a new Android app later this year, in time for Black Friday and the holiday season. Recognizing that mobile is increasingly becoming her preferred way to shop, this application will be designed to enhance the customer experience when she engages with francesca’s® on her smart phone. The new digital format will provide an elevated design, improved navigation and increased ease of use.

Andrew Clarke, CEO at Francesca’s Holdings Corp, stated, “During the temporary store closure period resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our ecommerce business surged. Given the accelerating shift to online shopping, we are excited to be stepping up our digital transformation strategy with the launch of this mobile app. In addition to enhancing her online shopping experience, the app will provide valuable insights into how customers interact with our brand, enabling us to interact with her in a more relevant and impactful way. After careful consideration, we chose Poq for this project based on their extensive expertise in building mobile shopping apps that empower businesses like ours to engage customers and facilitate financial success.”

President of Poq, Mike Hann, added, “It’s important to see brands like francesca’s placing app commerce at the center of their digital transformation strategy and doubling down on mobile in light of the recent changes in consumer behavior.” He continued, “We look forward to working together with francesca’s® to bring shoppers a superior and unified omnichannel shopping experience.”

About francesca’s

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 701 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly-effective and fully-customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers such as; Belk, Cotton On, SurfStitch, Feelunique, Missguided and Kurt Geiger.

