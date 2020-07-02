Taat Herb Co. Completes Initial Digital Rollout Including Corporate Introduction Video

/EIN News/ -- TAAT LTD has recently launched its official website, initiated social media campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and released its corporate introduction video in which its management provides an overview of the Company, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, and their plans for entering the US $814 billion global tobacco industry. This initial digital rollout is in preparation for the planned launch of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes which is scheduled to occur in Q4 2020.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT LTD”) is pleased to announce it has recently completed its initial digital media rollout, to include the launch of its official website and social media channels, as well as the release of its corporate introduction video. The Company is taking aim at the US $814 billion global tobacco marketplace with the planned launch of its flagship product Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, a better-for-you smoking alternative which emulates the experience of smoking a traditional tobacco cigarette. In preparation for the planned Q4 2020 launch of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, the Company has been establishing its online and digital presence to avail information about TAAT LTD and Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes to the general public. In late June, the Company launched its homepage, began social media campaigns on each of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and published an introduction video in which the Company’s management narrates the Company’s story and its plans for positioning itself in the tobacco industry.

TAAT LTD Official Website

To offer a centralized, comprehensive information resource for prospective investors, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarette users, vendors and distribution partners, and the general public alike, the Company has designed its official website to provide an abundance of insights about the Company, its products, and the market it intends to penetrate. A dedicated investor section allows users to view the Company’s latest presentation deck and press releases. Further, an e-commerce function powered by Shopify has been integrated into the website to allow for immediate activation for direct-to-consumer sales upon the official release of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes.

The TAAT LTD official website can be accessed at the following link: http://taatusa.com .

Social Media Channels

In the interest of providing the latest updates about TAAT LTD and Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, the Company has commenced campaigns on the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media platforms. Interested parties may view and follow the Company’s social media channels by searching for the respective account names listed below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/taatglobal

Instagram: http://instagram.com/taatglobal (@taatglobal)

Twitter: http://twitter.com/taatglobal (@taatglobal)

Corporate Introduction Video

In June 2020, the Company produced a corporate introduction video in which its management discusses TAAT LTD, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, and the anticipated market position of the product upon its launch that is planned to occur in Q4 2020. Throughout the video, several live-action visuals of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes and their production are shown, reflecting the Company’s cumulative research and development progress to date. The corporate introduction video has a duration of 2 minutes and 21 seconds, and can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/1nFPGovcY_Q or click on link below.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be219332-34b9-4cc3-a995-ec0a5c710b94

As announced in its June 29, 2020 press release, the Company recently completed its initial phase of retail market testing of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes which yielded overwhelmingly positive responses from users who obtained the product from more than 50 retail stores in Nevada and California. The subsequent phase is expected to consist of an intensive series of focus groups, the insights from which will be used to optimize the strategy for the official launch of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, which remains on schedule to occur in Q4 2020.

TAAT LTD Founder Joe Deighan commented, “It is very exciting for us to be in a stage in which Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are so close to launching that we can now release public-facing media about the product and the Company. The demand from tobacco smokers for a better-for-you alternative to traditional cigarettes is persisting, and we have worked very hard to engineer a product in the ‘stick’ format which emulates the experience of smoking a traditional cigarette while potentially helping users to transition off of the addictive product. We have made significant strides in 2020 and I was delighted to have the opportunity to tell the world about them in our corporate video. Our team has created a presentable and informative website for TAAT LTD, in addition to building a dynamic and engagement-driven social media strategy to start building buzz in anticipation of our planned Q4 2020 launch.”

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Taat Herb Co., the flagship brand of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, is an early-stage life sciences company based in Las Vegas, Nevada innovating nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. With a unique proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients and meticulous engineering of the user experience, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate every aspect of legacy tobacco products with no significant difference to the user. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes provide benefits that include mitigation of tobacco withdrawals, and reduction of tobacco dependency. With an expert-led go-to-market strategy, the Company's objective is to position itself in the US $814 billion (2018) global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for better-for-you alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Statement Regarding Effects of CBD on Smoking Cessation

The Beckley/Exeter research program (University of Exeter) carried out a pilot study that found after several weeks following cannabidiol ("CBD") treatment, CBD helped tobacco smokers to reduce the amount of cigarettes smoked by as much as 40%. A follow-on study is planned, which will include a brain imaging component to examine the brain activity patterns underlying the probable therapeutic effects of CBD.

