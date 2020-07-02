PES Enrollments Partners with PlanSource for Customers that need a Sophisticated Benefits Technology Solution

Partnership provides seamless enrollment and benefits administration experience to PES clients

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource announced today that it has been selected by PES Enrollments to be their technology provider for their upmarket clients. PES specializes in benefits enrollment and education, working with brokers and clients to offer benefit communication, employee enrollment training and virtual meetings to address benefit questions from employees.



The companies have entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which PES will promote and sell the PlanSource cloud-based platform to existing and prospective clients across all industries. PES made the decision to partner with PlanSource based on the carrier partnerships and integrations that PlanSource offers through the PlanSource Boost program as well as the intuitive and mobile-friendly employee shopping experience.

“PES clients were asking for a more robust solution, and after evaluating potential partners, PlanSource rose to the top,” said David Hurlock, Chief Executive Officer at PES Enrollments. “Our mission is to provide exceptional enrollment solutions that educate and empower employees to understand the value of their employee benefits and make informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones. We believe PlanSource is the right partner to help us fulfill our mission as an organization.”

PlanSource is a leading benefits technology platform that offers a mobile-friendly and intuitive benefits shopping and enrollment experience. PlanSource works with thousands of clients across all industries to provide a better benefits experience. PES Enrollments works with over 1,000 clients across 35 states and is expanding to all industries, which made the partnership an easy choice.

“We are pleased to welcome PES Enrollments to our growing community of resellers; their mission to provide exceptional enrollment solutions is a natural fit for PlanSource,” said Dave Osborne, Chief Revenue Officer at PlanSource. “We are excited to bring our modern best-in-class benefits technology platform to PES Enrollments customers.”

About PES Enrollments

PES Enrollments is committed to providing exceptional enrollment solutions that educate and empower employees to understand the value of their employee benefits and make informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more at pesenrollments.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

