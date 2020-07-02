Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parliament passes draft law on symbols for local authorities

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 2 - National Assembly approved the three chapters of the draft law on the local government symbols, during a session held in speciality on Wednesday.,

Discussing the first chapter of the draft law on Municipal symbols, the MPs suggested the Ministry of Territory Administration and Reform of the State the inclusion of the municipal badge that would be called an emblem.

In turn, the minister of Territory Administration and Reform of the State, Marcy Lopes, said the use of the Municipal flag is mandatory but the use of emblem may be optional. 

The three chapters of the draft law on Municipal symbols were approved each with 17 votes in favour, no vote against and no abstention.  

