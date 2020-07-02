LogicMonitor Introduces Enhancements to LogicMonitor Exchange

Latest Version of Marketplace Helps Customers Maximize Extensibility of Cloud-based Platform

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence software across both cloud and on-premises, has launched version 2.0 of its LogicMonitor Exchange (LM Exchange), the company’s central repository for its growing collection of LogicModule technology integrations.



LogicMonitor has over 2,000 pre-built core LogicModules that instantly integrate with the devices, technologies and services that enterprises rely on to keep their businesses running. LM Exchange houses all of these integrations, along with community-submitted LogicModules thoroughly vetted by LogicMonitor. The volume of integrations included in v2 represents the most extensive collection available within the monitoring industry.

“Enterprises need a cloud-based monitoring and intelligence platform that can seamlessly adapt and integrate with a broad range of technologies,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “The latest version of LM Exchange offers our customers an even better collaborative space from which they can access LogicMonitor’s integrations, source solutions to specific challenges, and share their own LogicModules.”

LM Exchange makes it easier than ever for customers to capitalize on LogicMonitor’s extensibility by helping customers to find, customize, update and share out-of-the-box templates. Newly released features of LM Exchange include:

An updated user interface (part of LogicMonitor’s new UI design ), making it easier than ever for customers to search for LogicModules.

To learn more about the LM Exchange, view LogicMonitor’s featured integrations or visit the LogicMonitor blog .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

