Commission reports on latest negotiating round with New Zealand

New Zealand | Brussels, 2 July

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission today published the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round for the EU-New Zealand trade agreement.

The eighth round of negotiations for an EU-New Zealand trade agreement was held from 8 to 22 June 2020, by videoconference. The round allowed for thorough discussions covering all areas of the future agreement, including notably market access for trade in goods and public procurement, as well as Geographical Indications. Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan and New Zealand Minister for Trade David Parker also discussed the progress achieved.

Report of eighth negotiating round

