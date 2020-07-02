Datametrex Announces $2.6M Sales Agreement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement with SeeS Solutions Inc. (“SeeS”).



Under the terms of the agreement, SeeS will utilize Datametrex’s technologies as an automated operating solution for its large corporate customers like Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI as well as several banks and insurance companies for approximate sales of $2.6 million per annum. The Company continues to work towards establishing partnerships to advance the Companies AI product portfolio and further monetize its value.

Datametrex’s research and analysis platform is designed to help clients extract actionable insights from reams of data. It can comprehend and extract actionable insights from unstructured data such as social media posts, news articles, or any other unstructured text. As a leading provider of social media research technology and consulting services, the Company offers clients a variety of strategies allowing them to benefit from the advanced analytical power of our proprietary social data mining and analysis engine.

“At Datametrex we continue to execute on our strategy of increasing software sales through long term customer partnerships,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “We are working diligently in the background and are thrilled to finally announce this partnership as another step in our growth trajectory.”

With the slogan of “The Best Solution for Your IT Business” by presenting a future-oriented IT paradigm to their customers, SeeS is becoming a leading company in the domestic IT business automation solution and a global company through overseas expansion. SeeS organizes expert groups for each business unit and then into specialized personnel. They have established a system that can conduct business smoothly, centering on experts in specialized systems. The solution is divided into three categories; automated server operation, simple repetitive tasks in server operation, and automatic work processing to prevent human error.

According to the study Contract Management Software Market - Global Forecast to 2024 by Market and Markets published on October 2019, small and medium-sized businesses with less than 1,000 employees will have the highest annual growth rate for software implementations over the next four years. This number can be potentially higher today, as the world continues to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. More organizations are making the immediate shift to employ big data analytics as part of managing their risk and Datametrex is committed to serving those interested in adding a layer of protection through its technologies.

About SeeS Solution

SeeS Solution is a professional server operation automation and management solution vendor that develops integrated Crontab job management, batch operation automation, and system operation automation solutions to support server operation efficiency. Additional information on SeeS Solution is available at www.seessolution.co.kr

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

