Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Connected Vehicle System

Ford’s all-new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle and the all-new F-150 to include TomTom Traffic

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, has been awarded a global multi-year deal to power Ford’s next-generation SYNC® with its real-time traffic service. Ford’s all-new 2021 F-150 pickup – revealed just days ago – and the soon to be delivered all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV are the first Ford vehicles available with the technology.



TomTom Traffic provides accurate, real-time traffic information, which will keep Ford drivers informed and can help them reduce their travel time. TomTom’s traffic service processes over 70 million driving hours every day, derived from billions of de-identified data points. By updating its big data every 30 seconds, TomTom can predict traffic before it even happens.

“Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and reliability,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Ford’s decision to include TomTom Traffic in its new SYNC connected vehicle technology is another step towards our vision of a world free of congestion.”

TomTom’s real-time traffic service is available in 79 countries around the world, powered by over 600 million connected devices. The service is used by car manufacturers, app developers and enterprises across a range of mobility applications.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com .

For Further Information:

TomTom Communications:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

Ford Communications:

Wes Sherwood

wsherwoo@ford.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f23aed7-d935-443b-83a8-92de22f64895