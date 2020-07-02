Book offers a roadmap to help people better understand themselves in many different forms

Kyle Mercer releases ‘Life at Altitude: Elevating How We Think, Feel, and Experience Life’

/EIN News/ -- ASHLAND, Ore., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Mercer’s purpose in life is to grow and develop his capacity for consciousness and to live more of his life at altitude. He relentlessly put himself through different explorations, processes, experiments and experiences for this sole purpose. Now, he wishes to share all of the knowledge he has gained to help people on their own unique journey.

In “Life at Altitude: Elevating How We Think, Feel, and Experience Life” (published by Balboa Press), Mercer offers a roadmap for people to better understand themselves in many different forms. Guiding them to connect with their own truth, he helps people recognize that they are not their emotions, mind, reactions or ego. Through his trademarked Inquiry Method, he shows them how to overcome what might be keeping them stuck in that mindset and how to remove obstacles preventing them from fully experiencing life.

“This book is a road map to finding your inner truth. Throughout it, we will explore the elements of your mind, body, and source that keeps you from aligning with your true nature. It will guide you to finding your truth, your meaning, and your self-understanding,” Mercer explains. “From this place, you can practice life, yoga, religion, the law of attraction, or any spiritual practice to its highest meaning without emotional, egoic, or other limitations.”

Mercer hopes that “Life at Altitude: Elevating How We Think, Feel, and Experience Life” impacts readers in this way and leads them to the understanding and commitment to altitude for all human beings. “Do your work, learn to love yourself, get in connection with other human beings, and let’s pave the way for a beautiful future,” he concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Life-Altitude-Elevating-Think-Experience/dp/1982246138.

“Life at Altitude: Elevating How We Think, Feel, and Experience Life”

By Kyle Mercer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982246150

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982246136

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982246143

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kyle Mercer is a philosopher, teacher and coach. With more than 20 years of experience, he has helped thousands of people change their lives and awaken to their own unique selves. He is the founder of Life at Altitude and the creator of Inquiry Method. In one-on-one coaching, group coaching, and retreats, Mercer teaches his trademarked Inquiry Method, empowering his clients to overcome obstacles and discover lasting clarity, direction and focus. He lives in Ashland, Oregon.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

