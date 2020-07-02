William Millard marks his publishing debut with ‘My Adventure: An Encounter with Life’

Author details his miraculous health recovery and offers a patient’s perspective on America’s health care today

This memoir is Millard’s account of seeing his wonderful and seemingly privileged life go into a collapse that cost him his health, family, career, job, city, house and dog when he was diagnosed with several near-fatal diseases — including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He suffered seizures, woke from a comatose state a quadriplegic man, and spent the next three years unable to eat, drink, stand, walk, or even breathe without respiratory care. While death was imminent on several occasions, he was fortunate to have been misdiagnosed and this is also the story of his nine-year fight and recovery in long-term health care facilities, physical rehabilitation facilities, and other centers.

Apart from giving a glimpse as to how one might handle a presumed fatal disease, Millard’s story also offers a unique first-hand patient’s perspective as to what it is like to live in skilled and senior healthcare facilities today. This book also contains many observations on what he thinks makes a better facility for patients and their families.

“Everyone inevitably faces real and unexpected severe challenges in life. Including, of course, the virus today,” the author states. “It takes optimism, faith and a team effort to hope to survive and recover. (This book) is inspirational and instructive for patients and elderly, family, friends and caretakers of same. It is uniquely beneficial to health and senior care providers, operators, developers and architects looking to better understand the patient's perspective in this competitive business market.”

About the Author

William Millard is an attorney, father, author, speaker and presently a consultant to the senior living design, management and ownership industry. Following a nearly 30-year career as a real estate project development attorney in Dallas, Texas, Millard has discovered that his calling in life is to promote humane and patient-sensitive senior living design and care. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Southern Methodist University, Dallas, where he also earned graduate degrees in law and a Master of Business Administration. He is avidly into architecture, photography, history, sports and world travels. “My Adventure: An Encounter with Life” is his first full-length book.

For more information, visit williammillardauthor.com.

