Book details the wrongful arrest and conviction of six men accused of murdering their coworker

/EIN News/ -- GREEN BAY Wis., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 21, 1992, Thomas Monfils, an employee at the James River paper mill in Green Bay, Wisconsin, disappeared. After an intensive search, his body was found the next evening, submerged in a pulp vat. The police called it murder. In 1995, six of Monfils’ coworkers were wrongfully convicted of his death, the result of a preordained theory and a reckless prosecution.

Denis Gullickson and John Gaie with the collaboration of Mike Piaskowski, have combined their unique talents, abilities and knowledge to write “The Monfils Conspiracy: The Conviction of Six Innocent Men” (published by iUniverse in August 2009), the most definitive, accurate and well-researched account revealing the true story of a botched case that landed six innocent men in prison. Through extensive interviews, court documents, police reports, and other documentation, this book presents a powerful look at the troubling events surrounding the death of Thomas Monfils and the mistake-riddled investigation that followed.

Gullickson and Gaie trace the futile 29 months investigation between the time of Monfils’ death and the conviction, one pock-marked with dead end leads and overlooked evidence. Using solid facts, they lay bare the weaknesses, inconsistencies and secrets in the prosecution’s case and the jury’s erroneous rush to judgment. As recently as 2001, a federal judge ordered the release of one of the men, citing a lack of evidence, and further suggesting the original proof as unsound.

“The story told here is not pretty. It represents one of the greatest tragedies ever perpetrated by the authorities under the guise of justice in Wisconsin history,” the authors say. “It would have been easier to write a book that simply restates the whole sordid affair as people know it — advancing the erroneous conspiracy still further. The book we have written, however, has been tougher to put together because it presents solid evidence demolishing the case paraded out by the real conspiracy. That is okay though, because this is the one that finally tells the truth.”

Fifteen years after Monfils’ death and a dozen years after his coworkers’ convictions, “The Monfils Conspiracy: The Conviction of Six Innocent Men” shatters the myths surrounding this case and opens the door to justice — and the truth. Not one of the six innocent men choose to trade the truth of their innocence with a false confession of guilt to gain their freedom. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Monfils-Conspiracy-Conviction-Six-Innocent/dp/0595484735.

About the Authors

Denis Gullickson is the author of two books on the Green Bay Packers. He raises horses, teaches journalism and serves as family coordinator at Oneida Nation High School.

John Gaie is a scientist and researcher who taught biochemistry for 25 years at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

