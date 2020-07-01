Florida Cancer Specialists President Lucio Gordan, MD To Lead Online Session on How COVID-19 Has Impacted Cancer Care

Virtual one-day summit will focus on how COVID-19 has affected patient care and practice operations in community oncology

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucio Gordan, MD, President and Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), will lead an educational session at the Community Oncology Advocacy Summit, a national virtual meeting presented by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). Scheduled for July 15, 2020, the one-day virtual conference will focus on patient advocacy and the impact of COVID-19 on cancer care.

Dr. Gordan’s session will review current data and provide insight into the operational and economic issues relating to cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic; it will also include a discussion of the challenges in patient care and some projections for the future, as diagnostic procedures and surgeries resume.

“Information technology plays a significant role in cancer treatment today,” said Gordan. “Through cancer informatics, local and national surveys, and predictive analytics, we can collect and analyze data from practices and patients who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis. These data provide insights that will help guide providers in developing protocols and tackling some of the crucial questions related to access to care and clinical matters. With rapid response to collected data, we can meet patient needs, as well as support practice operations in the future as this pandemic evolves.”

The Summit will feature the latest updates on key issues impacting cancer care in America today. It is free and open to healthcare professionals, patients, survivors, caregivers, advocacy groups and others who are interested in becoming stronger advocates for the care they want.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 4 years, most new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

