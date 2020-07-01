Montana DEQ to Hold Scoping Meeting on Proposed Tire Monofill

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment to help guide preparation of a draft environmental assessment for a proposed tire monofill near Polson in Lake County.

The new Class III tire monofill, proposed by Tire Depot, would be located on a 40-acre parcel approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Polson, near the site of an existing Tire Depot facility. DEQ has determined that Tire Depot’s application is complete and will now analyze the potential impacts of the proposed project, as required by the Montana Environmental Policy Act.

The first phase of review is to conduct “scoping” to identify environmental issues associated with the proposed project. DEQ is seeking comments from federal, tribal, state and local governments and the public to identify potential impacts and possible alternatives to be considered. The comments will assist an interdisciplinary team in establishing the scope of the draft environmental assessment.

The scoping period began on June 10, 2020, and has been extended to allow a public meeting to be held. The public is invited to submit comments until the close of business on July 24, 2020. Written comments may be submitted by email to: DEQSWProgram@mt.gov or mailed to the Waste and Underground Tank Management Bureau, Solid Waste Program, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901. Call 406-444-5300 for more information or guidance.

A public scoping meeting will be held on July 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. The meeting will provide the public with information on the proposed project and an opportunity to submit oral and written comments. Due to concerns around COVID-19, the meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom. Contact the Solid Waste Program using the above information to register and receive a secure meeting link. Participants are asked to join the meeting ten minutes early to test their connection.

The application is available on DEQ’s website at: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/notices/solidwastelegalpublicnotice Upon request, the Solid Waste Program will make a hard copy available for review.

DEQ will make reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities who wish to participate in the meeting. If you require an accommodation, please contact the Solid Waste Program using the information above at least one week before the meeting.

