Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (405,581) deaths (10,165), and recoveries (193,169)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (405,581) deaths (10,165), and recoveries (193,169) by region:
Central (33,849 cases; 737 deaths; 17,222 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,745; 47; 787), Chad (866; 74; 781), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (7,122; 175; 1,785), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,394; 42; 2,420), Sao Tome & Principe (714; 13; 236).
Eastern (37,047; 1,068; 17,329): Comoros (303; 7; 200), Djibouti (4,682; 54; 4,524), Eritrea (203; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (6,673; 149; 2,089), Madagascar (2,303; 22; 1,006), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (1,025; 2; 447), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,924; 90; 932), South Sudan (2,007; 38; 279), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (893; 0; 837).
Northern (101,175; 4,296; 40,197): Algeria (13,907; 912; 9,897), Egypt (68,311; 2,953; 18,460), Libya (824; 24; 209), Mauritania (4,363; 129; 1,622), Morocco (12,596; 228; 8,978), Tunisia (1,174; 50; 1,031).
Southern (157,155; 2,741; 76,109): Angola (284; 13; 93), Botswana (181; 1; 28), Eswatini (812; 11; 408), Lesotho (35; 0; 11), Malawi (1,265; 16; 260), Mozambique (889; 6; 232), Namibia (257; 0; 24), South Africa (151,209; 2,657; 73,543), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (591; 7; 162).
Western (76,355; 1,323; 42,312): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (962; 53; 846), Cape Verde (1,227; 15; 629), Cote d'Ivoire (9,499; 68; 4,273), Gambia (47; 2; 26), Ghana (17,741; 112; 13,268), Guinea (5,391; 33; 4,326), Guinea-Bissau (1,654; 24; 317), Liberia (780; 36; 324), Mali (2,181; 116; 1,474), Niger (1,075; 67; 943), Nigeria (25,694; 590; 9,746), Senegal (6,793; 112; 4,431), Sierra Leone (1,462; 60; 974), Togo (650; 14; 402).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).