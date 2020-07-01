Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 30. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 3183625.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Aug. 20. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Aug. 6. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 3183625.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574 
Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589 
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm

