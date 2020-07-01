DOE Awards New Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal Contracts

Cincinnati -- Today, the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded a set of Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) services to help address excess facilities. The contracts will utilize Firm-Fixed Price (FFP) and Cost Reimbursement (CR) task orders to conduct DD&R of excess, legacy facilities across the EM complex. This support will also be available to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Office of Naval Reactors (NR) and the Office of Science (SC), as well as other DOE Offices or other Federal Agencies that may request EM assistance in accomplishing their DD&R requirements

This multiple award IDIQ contract has a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum ordering value (ceiling) of $3 billion.

Awardees include:

Aptim Federal Services, LLC (Alexandria, VA)

Atkins Nuclear Secured, LLC (Oak Ridge, TN)

BWXT Field Services, LLC (Lynchburg, VA)

D2R Services, LLC (Aiken, SC)

Fluor Federal, Inc. (Greenville, SC)

Jacobs Technology, Inc. (Tullahoma, TN)

Nationwide Remediation Partners, LLC (Newport News, VA)

Orano Federal Services, LLC (Charlotte, NC)

Westinghouse Government Services, LLC (Hopkins, SC)

Additional information is available at the Nationwide DD&R procurement website:

https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/nationwideddr/