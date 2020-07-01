Pure CBD Vapors Just Launched Subscriptions to the Highest-quality Selection of CBD
The CBD industry is more popular and profitable than ever before, and Pure CBD Vapors is one company that’s going above and beyond to help customers.PHOENIX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #1 CBD vape company Pure CBD Vapors has now made it even easier for customers to enjoy their daily doses of hemp with a brand-new subscription service. This exciting new service allows customers to sign up in order to receive automatic shipments of their favorite CBD products that Pure CBD Vapors has to offer. Customers can choose to receive new replacement shipments every two, four, or six weeks, depending on their unique hemp regimens.
Many people out there take hemp daily as part of their wellness routine. CBD products in general have been growing in popularity over the last several years— and for good reason. With more studies being conducted, it has become increasingly apparent just how euphoric this non-psychotropic component of cannabis can be. It can be difficult to remember to restock CBD supplies before running out. Pure CBD Vapors knows how important it is to customers that they don’t run out of their favorite CBD goods, which is why we’ve provided a way to ensure that this doesn’t happen. Customers simply select the option to receive recurring shipments upon checking out, and we take care of the rest.
This applies to the following product types that we carry on our website:
CBD pen
CBD flower
CBD vape juice
CBD oil/tinctures
CBD gummies
CBD topicals
Smokeless CBD
CBD skincare and beauty products
CBD pet goods
This innovative new service also means that customers can spend less time worrying about their current supply and focus more of their energy on enjoying the unique effects for which the hemp plant has become renowned.
About Pure CBD Vapors: Pure CBD Vapors has been offering high-quality yet refreshingly affordable CBD goods to the general public since 2014, when first launching as a CBD vape retailer. Each product is screened to ensure that it meets their incredibly high standards. Plus, all products available in the online marketplace are lab-tested and held to rigorous quality standards.
