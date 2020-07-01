Simplus Achieves Platinum Status in DocuSign’s Partner Program

Simplus’ CLM practice attains top recognition from DocuSign’s Partner Program.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus has achieved Platinum status in DocuSign’s Partner Program (DSPP) for demonstrating excellence across the DocuSign CLM tool. Earlier this year, DocuSign launched a tiered partner program to recognize superior partner commitment and performance. Simplus, having met and exceeded partner expectations, has been recognized in the top tier of the program: Platinum.

"DocuSign continues to innovate in the CLM space with their Agreement Cloud and recent Seal acquisition,” said Casey Karp, Director of Global Alliances at Simplus. “Their ability to scale and solve both small and enterprise contract challenges enables Simplus to deliver world-class CLM solutions globally. We are excited for the continued growth of our partnership and collective go-to-market strategy. “

The DSPP evaluates partners based on three categories: business performance, accreditations, and customer outcomes. Simplus has demonstrated its longstanding commitment to and expertise in DocuSign by attaining Platinum recognition across all three categories.

Together with DocuSign, Simplus is able to transform the contract management process for clients. This includes enabling sales to get contractual documents executed faster, improving customer relationships with a more intuitive agreement process, helping legal governance with more dependable contract compliance, streamlining procurement sourcing processes, and realizing valuable insights with visibility into key contract metrics across every department (legal, sales, procurement, etc.). All in all, it means a decreased time to revenue for clients utilizing the DocuSign platform and partnering with Simplus.

“Our Platinum Partner status reflects the truly world-class team we have assembled here at Simplus,” said Michael Martin, Delivery Director in the Simplus DocuSign practice. “We are looking forward to continuing to guide customers on their DocuSign and CLM journeys -- helping them to simplify, expedite, and improve their contract processes.”

Simplus has a dedicated DocuSign practice within its consulting services and delivery team. The practice is growing rapidly and maintaining excellence in DocuSign integrations for clients. Most recently, the Simplus DocuSign practice launched its FastTrack offering for quickly implementing DocuSign CLM in under five weeks.

“We are very excited to continue to grow our DocuSign Practice as a Platinum Partner,” said Lance Evanson, Chief Strategy Officer at Simplus. “Our customers will truly benefit from this elevated partnership, as they look to Simplus for the technology and tools to reimagine their contract processes.”

Simplus is excited to continue furthering the power of agreement with DocuSign and its best-in-class contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions.

About Simplus

We drive results that matter for the modern enterprise by accelerating strategic, industry-focused digital transformation in the Salesforce ecosystem. Our services include program strategy, platform implementation, organizational change management, data and systems integration, solution accelerators, and managed services. We offer end-to-end, industry-leading solutions to drive an innovative customer experience, operational efficiency, and overall profitable growth by combining best-in-class functional capabilities and technology automation with a user enablement focus. Visit simplus.com, email socialmedia@simplus.com, or call 833.SIMPLUS for more information.

