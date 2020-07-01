Greene County Deputies Use StarChase to Protect Communities and Apprehend Fleeing Driver with Stolen Pickup Truck

/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, VA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarChase announced today the safe apprehension of a suspect who fled from law enforcement officers during an attempted traffic stop. Greene County deputies were able to safely de-escalate a high-risk vehicle event and prevent any danger to the community by deploying StarChase GPS Technology.



On the morning of June 25, 2020, a Greene County deputy identified a stolen vehicle. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car fled. During the pursuit, the pickup truck went through a fence on a dead-end road. To reduce risk, deputies utilized their StarChase launcher to deploy a GPS Tag onto the fleeing vehicle. Deputies then safely tracked coordinates from the StarChase GPS Tag to the 200 block of N. Hilton Avenue, where deputies apprehended the driver.



“With law enforcement practices under scrutiny – StarChase is proud to be a part of the solution towards safe community policing. Since inception, our mission has been to reduce negative outcomes surrounding pursuits across all communities. Our de-escalation tools provide law enforcement with proven tactics to end high-risk vehicle events safely while protecting communities from risk, “said Trevor Fischbach, President, StarChase.



Safely managing high-risk vehicle events is an ever-present challenge for law enforcement. The decision to pursue is often driven by policy, training and technology available to the agency. StarChase’s GPS Solutions allow agencies to reduce potential risk and liability. Tagging and tracking the vehicle provides real-time visibility for agency members during emergency response, while removing inherent pursuit risk. StarChase provides agencies and officers valuable time to de-escalate and coordinate resources – to provide safer outcomes for law enforcement and the communities they serve. Additionally, at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions of people globally and has impacted the ability of law enforcement agencies to protect and serve their communities effectively, StarChase technology supports safe distancing and helps law enforcement scale their resources.



About StarChase: StarChase provides multiple GPS technology solutions to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our technology is a trusted resource for domestic and international agencies for managing high-risk events, surveillance, real-time situational awareness and day-to-day operations. StarChase is privately held, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. StarChase Reduces risk. Saves Lives. Protects Communities.



