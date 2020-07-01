Middlesex Water Company Named a Top New Jersey Workplace

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related services, announced today it has been selected as one of the Top Workplaces in New Jersey by NJ.com. The list of top New Jersey workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures, which are critical to the success of any organization—including alignment, execution and connection.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.” Energage uses employee surveys, neuroscience and expert insights to evaluate and determine those companies that are succeeding in engaging employees in building a stronger workplace culture. Middlesex, in the midsized category, is one of 40 large, midsized and small companies earning the 2020 Top Workplaces designation.



“We’re delighted to be recognized as one of the top places to work in New Jersey and have our employees to thank for that honor,” said Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO Dennis W. Doll. “We offer competitive compensation and benefit plans, professional development opportunities and numerous employee events that demonstrate how much we appreciate their contributions, as well as how we value each and every employee as individuals. A strong company culture should never be taken for granted and neither should the individuals who make it so,” added Doll. “We’re a family -- united by our values -- in delivering a life-sustaining service and making a meaningful difference in the quality of life in the communities we serve,” added Doll.

About Middlesex Water Company

Organized in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, NJ, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. For more information, visit middlesexwater.com. Follow us on Twitter @MiddlesexWater, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

