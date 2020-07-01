Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,142 in the last 365 days.

2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ APS emulator for performing voiceband measurements of legacy 2-wire and 4-wire voice grade circuits.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/2-wire-and-4-wire-voiceband-measurements.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/2-wire-and-4-wire-voiceband-measurements-newsletter.html ]

“GL’s test tools can be configured to simulate 2-wire calls with FXO and FXS ports and 4-wire calls with VF ports to provide various voiceband measurements. The voiceband measurement tests supported are - Voice Quality Test (VQT) using PESQ or POLQA algorithms, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope), C Notch Noise, 1004 Hz Net Loss, Attenuation Distortion, Intermodulation Distortion, and Impulse Noise,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Important Features

  • Perform voiceband measurement tests for Central Office, PBX, Gateway, Analog/Digital/VoIP Networks
  • Manual and automated bulk analog call simulation
  • Call monitoring and call recording
  • Multiple users and tests per system
  • Up to 96 independent FXO ports per MAPS™ APS system
  • Fully automated and remotely accessible with Remote MAPS™ client
  • APIs for Python and Java

About GL Communications

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact: 
Shelley Sharma 
Phone: 301-670-4784 
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact:pressrelease@gl.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.