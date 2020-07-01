CLA’s Modern Talent Development Approach Earns ATD 2020 BEST Award

For the second time, CLA’s learning and development team joins esteemed company, having been named to ATD’s annual BEST Award winners list.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) named professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) as a 2020 BEST Award winner, recognizing the strong talent development programs that help drive the success of the firm. The celebrated BEST Awards Winners’ Circle includes small and large private, public, and nonprofit organizations around the world.

“Learning is a continuous journey,” said Beth Knight, managing director of learning and development at CLA. “Many different experiences come together to support individual growth and development. Our advice? Meet the learner where they are at by providing choice and opportunity.”

In this age of constant change, CLA recognizes that the professional development of every individual is a critical element for the firm’s success and the success of its people.

“At CLA, we focus on continuous learning and development for all family members,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief operating officer at CLA. “Our learning strategy focuses on the varying needs of our professionals — whether it be technical, leadership, or emotional wellness — to help them grow personally and professionally. Our family members have learning opportunities readily available to them each and every day.”

CLA’s talent development approach centers on personal accountability, choice, and opportunity. The firm allows its CLA family members to create customized careers based on their individual dreams. And, inspired by their careers, people develop client relationships that let all of CLA’s capabilities shine, advancing the firm’s purpose to create opportunities for clients, people, and communities.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

