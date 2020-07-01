Digital Transformation Leaders Honored at Data Company Conference

Japan Gas Corporation, Michelin, Morgan Stanley, and TD Ameritrade recognized for game-changing use of DataOps to drive digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Data Company Award winners were announced at the inaugural Data Company Conference . The nominees spanned six countries that collectively represent over $1.5 trillion in annual revenue. The winners featured enterprises ranging from financial giants to leading global manufacturers, each demonstrating the use of DataOps to transform their business operations or customer experiences in extraordinary ways.



The Data Company Awards are organized into four categories:

Accelerators : Teams accelerating innovation by using data to enable CI/CD workflows;

: Teams accelerating innovation by using data to enable CI/CD workflows; Guardians : Teams reducing business risk by consistently ensuring data compliance and security with automated masking data across heterogeneous and hybrid cloud environments;

: Teams reducing business risk by consistently ensuring data compliance and security with automated masking data across heterogeneous and hybrid cloud environments; Pioneers : Teams significantly increasing the scope of data for training stronger AI/ML models;

: Teams significantly increasing the scope of data for training stronger AI/ML models; Sentinels: Teams improving production resiliency by drastically reducing the time to access data and environments to resolve issues in a production environment;

“Data is a transformational asset that is often trapped in siloed systems and processes,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Co-Chair of the Data Company Conference and Delphix CEO. “It’s inspiring to see how technology leaders are harnessing data with DataOps to transform their businesses.”

Winners of the 2020 Data Company team awards include:

Morgan Stanley (Accelerator)—Recognized for incorporating production-quality data into automated CI/CD workflows used by multiple application development teams. This has made a significant impact on accelerating the delivery of new features for their trading and booking applications.

(Accelerator)—Recognized for incorporating production-quality data into automated CI/CD workflows used by multiple application development teams. This has made a significant impact on accelerating the delivery of new features for their trading and booking applications. TD Ameritrade (Guardian)—Recognized for meeting regulatory compliance requirements and reducing exposure in the event of breaches by automating the process of data masking across hybrid environments for over a dozen different banking applications.

(Guardian)—Recognized for meeting regulatory compliance requirements and reducing exposure in the event of breaches by automating the process of data masking across hybrid environments for over a dozen different banking applications. Japan Gas Corporation (Pioneer)—Recognized for using DataOps automation to access tens of terabytes of data across multiple sources in Microsoft Azure without time gaps. This has given data scientists and analytics teams the ability to better predict project outcomes, reduce project risks, and reduce plant costs.

(Pioneer)—Recognized for using DataOps automation to access tens of terabytes of data across multiple sources in Microsoft Azure without time gaps. This has given data scientists and analytics teams the ability to better predict project outcomes, reduce project risks, and reduce plant costs. Michelin (Sentinel)—Recognized for reducing the risk of outages and the mean time to repair (MTTR) for critical systems that rely upon data and batch processing to optimize tire supply and delivery, saving millions of dollars a year in downtime cost avoidance.

“We’re proud to partner with companies including Morgan Stanley, TD Ameritrade, Japan Gas Corporation, and Michelin on their data journey,” added Yueh. “The biggest companies in the world today—Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—are tech companies that have mastered data operations and management. While tech is leading the charge, data is becoming a strategic battleground for companies in every industry.”

About The Data Company Conference

Today, every company is a data company, if it wants to survive. But with cloud, AI/ML, and increasing data regulations, data is becoming increasingly complex to manage. The Data Company Conference brings together leading companies across all industries with a focus on leveraging data as a transformational asset. The Data Company Conference provides a collaborative forum for CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, and other technology leaders to share exclusive insights, processes, and frameworks that enable data-driven digital transformation.

