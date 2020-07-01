Global Coffee Maker Market to Reach $5.1Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in adoption and consumption of coffee in emerging countries and increase in numbers of commercial coffee shops and bars drive the growth of the global coffee makermarket. Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The demand for the coffee makers has been decreased during the Covid-19 outbreak due to the restrictions on commercial coffee shops and bars.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global coffee maker market generated $3.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, industry roadmap, top player positioning, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption and consumption of coffee in emerging countries and increase in numbers of commercial coffee shops and barsdrive the growth of the global coffee maker market. However, high initial investment and maintenance charges hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in coffee makers and increase in investment by new market players create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for the coffee makers has been decreased during the Covid-19 outbreak due to the global restrictions on the commercial coffee shops and bars.

The operational disruption in the electronic industry due to lockdown has impacted themanufacturing activity of coffee makers.

During the lockdown, many coffee maker players released instructions regarding maintenance on their websites. However, installation and maintenance activities have started in countries in which lockdown restrictions have been lifted off.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coffee makermarket based on type, end use, sales channel, and region.

Based on end use, the commercial segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theresidential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europecontributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading players of the global coffer maker market analyzed in the research include De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Siemens AG, Breville USA, Inc, Newell Brands, Whirlpool, GROUP SEB, and Nestlé Nespresso.

