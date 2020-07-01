Avalanche Photodiode Market to Generate $202.5 Million by 2027: AMR

Adoption of optical technology in the industrial sector, rise in demand for diagnostic devices in healthcare, and increase in digitalization in developing countries drive the growth of the global avalanche photodiode (APD) market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During coronavirus pandemic, development programs, new projects, and optimization in production capacity have been postponed.

Adoption of optical technology in the industrial sector, rise in diagnostic devices demand in the healthcare sector, and increase in digitalization in developing countries drive the growth of the global avalanche photodiode (APD) market. However, technical concerns associated with avalanche photodiode hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in optics adoption for research and development activities in the field of science create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During coronavirus pandemic, development programs, new projects, and optimization in production capacity have been postponed.

Moreover, the demand for APD has been decreased due to the operational disruptions in the sectors such as aerospace and defense, textile, manufacturing, automobile, and others.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global avalanche photodiode (APD) market based on material, end user, and region.

Based on material, the silicon materials segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the InGaAs material segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Kyoto Semiconductor Co. Ltd., OSI Optoelectronics, LUNA, SiFotonics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Global Communication Semiconductors LLC, First Sensor AG, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

