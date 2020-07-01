Competitive Wedge Raises $1 Million To Make Hiring Easier

Easier to Use Video Interviewing Solution Includes Assessments

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Wedge, the video interviewing solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today announced details of its funding. The company completed the final tranche of its seed funding, bringing its total funding to $1 million raised to date.



With social distancing now the norm, recruiters and candidates are unlikely to have in-person interviews anytime soon. The use of video has been ranked as one of the top work communications tools that are helping businesses thrive during the pandemic. Since resumes were never adequate to convey a job candidate’s true capabilities – especially in the hourly workforce – Competitive Wedge enables them to share their enthusiasm, skills and know-how through its one-way video interviewing platform.

Wedge CEO, Matt Baxter, commented, “Wedge was designed with both the recruiter and candidate at the core. For recruiters, we streamline processes and reduce screening times. For candidates, they gain an anytime, any device job interviewing platform that enables them to use the communications medium they’re already familiar with – video – to express their interest in the open requisition and company.”

Customers have described Wedge as a “game-changer” that enables their companies to advance qualified candidates to hiring managers. With COVID-19 thwarting in-person hiring processes, the use of Wedge means the business of recruiting can continue uninterrupted while recognizing significant improvements.

Baxter continued, “Unlike other video interviewing platforms, setting up a job in Wedge is intuitive. Employers can add custom interview questions in categories such as problem-solving and emotional intelligence. Sending a Wedge invite to an applicant is as simple as a click of a button and keeping track of pending interviews can be viewed through the Wedge dashboard.”

A study conducting by analysts at Lighthouse Research & Advisory revealed that 49 percent of candidates say a video interview helps them stand out in the hiring process. In contrast, only 25 percent of candidates think a resume is the best way to set themselves apart. The study’s key takeaways observed that not only do video interviews have an inherent automation value, they also create a competitive hiring advantage.

Investor Wade Burgess, Chief Revenue Officer at Rev.com, said, “Connecting candidates and employers accurately, easily, and authentically creates a winning experience. Wedge is defining the future of video interviewing by intelligently automating the recruiting process.”

Baxter concluded, “As the pandemic changed how the world works, more organizations are relying on Wedge to interview and screen candidates. We’re excited to announce our funding, which helps us support the growing demand for Wedge.”

About Competitive Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Competitive Wedge’s primary solution is Wedge, the one-way recorded video assessment that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit https://competitivewedge.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a28c95eb-f969-450b-9740-334294d61f31

