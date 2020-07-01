KCI Acquires South Carolina Environmental Firm Hulsey McCormick & Wallace

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, South Carolina, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-discipline engineering company with offices throughout the United States, has acquired Hulsey McCormick & Wallace (HMW), a civil and environmental engineering company with three offices in South Carolina. The firm supports the public works programs for a range of clientele, extending from small municipal/county governments to larger public utilities that serve a significant customer base.

C. Wesley Hulsey, PG, founded HMW in 1998 as Hulsey & Associates. The firm added two additional principals one year later to become Hulsey McCormick & Wallace Inc. and proceeded to expand geographically in the state. HMW specializes in water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, management of stormwater discharges, environmental site assessments and remediation design, and all aspects of civil/site engineering.

“HMW’s expertise in civil and environmental engineering complements KCI’s existing service lines, while helping us meet strategic goals for expanding our capabilities in the Southeast,” said Senior Vice President and Water Market Leader Gary Mryncza, PE. “By combining resources, we are collectively stronger across the discipline and can leverage all of the services that our team brings to better serve KCI’s and HMW’s existing clients, create opportunities for knowledge sharing and professional development, and grow our geographic footprint in the region.”

With two decades of experience, HMW’s portfolio boasts a range of projects completed for both public and private clients. Ongoing and recent work in South Carolina includes design and project management of a new drinking water treatment plant in Saluda County and preparing sewer basin plans for Renewable Water Resources, the sewer authority serving Greenville County. Georgia projects include the I-85 Corridor sewer collection system and new wastewater treatment facility, infrastructure for the proposed 145-acre Carnesville industrial park, and site design for the new Mercer University football stadium and athletic fields. The firm also provides environmental regulatory consulting and engineering services for global manufacturers such as Owens Corning Corporation and Milliken.

“We are extremely excited to become part of the KCI team. The firm shares our commitment to providing exceptional expertise and service to our clients,” said HMW CEO Wes Hulsey, PG. “With their support, we will significantly expand our capabilities to provide comprehensive water and wastewater engineering and planning solutions, which will result in many new opportunities for our clients as well as our employees.”

Hulsey has more than 25 years of technical consulting experience in strategic regulatory planning, environmental site restoration, water resource planning, wastewater planning, and NPDES compliance. He is a registered Professional Geologist in three states and a member of the Water Environment Association of South Carolina (WEASC), Water Environment Federation (WEF), Greater Greenville Forum, and Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson Area chambers of commerce. Hulsey formerly served on the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Anderson County Planning and Airport Commissions. He and his team of 20 will continue to operate out of their existing locations in Piedmont, Spartanburg, and Columbia.

KCI opened its first office in South Carolina after acquiring Triplett-King & Associates in 2012 and has since opened three additional offices. With the addition of HMW, KCI has now expanded to a team of more than 100 professionals operating out of several locations in the state.

