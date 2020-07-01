ALG Forecasts Average New Vehicle Transaction Price Up 3.2% for June 2020

Automaker revenue down 25% due to continued COVID-19 impact

“Average transactions prices continue to tick up year-over-year, but we are seeing signs of decline and expect a small dip in average transaction price month-over-month as automakers slowly pull back from zero percentage financing over 84 months that helped spur demand for higher price models and trim levels,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.

“While incentives are still up year-over-year, the aggressive incentives that came out fast and furiously in April and May to help alleviate sales pains are beginning to soften due to low inventory and assembly plants that are still not back to full production,” added Lyman. “Retail sales over the Fourth of July holiday weekend will be the next big test of industry’s strength and resiliency and will be a litmus test for automakers in deciding to further pull back on incentives.”

ALG projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach more than $39.9 billion for June 2020, down 25% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and down 1.4% from last month.

“Due to seasonality, we typically see June new vehicle sales come in five to seven percent lower than May, so the fact that we are basically at parity month-over-month is actually demonstrating growth,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM and Affinity Partner Analytics for TrueCar. “That being said, we do not believe that ‘normal seasonality’ will probably apply for the rest of the year, especially with tax season being deferred to July.”

June 2020 forecasts for the 12 largest manufacturers by volume . For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom .





Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jun 2020

Forecast Jun 2019

Actual May 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW $59,654 $57,910 $60,055 3.0% -0.7% Daimler $59,231 $58,061 $60,116 2.0% -1.5% FCA $41,924 $40,221 $42,373 4.2% -1.1% Ford $43,669 $38,667 $43,036 12.9% 1.5% GM $39,961 $40,162 $40,392 -0.5% -1.1% Honda $30,036 $28,981 $29,738 3.6% 1.0% Hyundai $28,814 $23,975 $28,294 20.2% 1.8% Kia $24,896 $25,575 $24,936 -2.7% -0.2% Nissan $29,457 $28,631 $29,268 2.9% 0.6% Subaru $30,196 $29,704 $30,559 1.7% -1.2% Toyota $34,411 $33,214 $34,260 3.6% 0.4% Volkswagen Group $40,744 $41,623 $40,853 -2.1% -0.3% Industry $36,332 $35,215 $36,420 3.2% -0.2%

Incentive Spending

Manufacturer Jun 2020

Forecast Jun 2019

Actual

May 2020

Actual

YOY MOM BMW $6,117 $5,756 $6,074 6.3% 0.7% Daimler $6,614 $5,294 $7,289 24.9% -9.3% FCA $5,434 $4,621 $5,408 17.6% 0.5% Ford $4,138 $4,513 $4,352 -8.3% -4.9% GM $5,685 $5,140 $5,833 10.6% -2.5% Honda $2,952 $2,052 $2,819 43.8% 4.7% Hyundai $2,571 $2,859 $2,730 -10.1% -5.8% Kia $3,827 $3,574 $4,016 7.1% -4.7% Nissan $4,642 $4,020 $4,781 15.5% -2.9% Subaru $1,737 $1,528 $1,765 13.7% -1.6% Toyota $2,746 $2,436 $2,453 12.7% 11.9% Volkswagen Group $4,378 $3,426 $4,828 27.8% -9.3% Industry $4,121 $3,773 $4,142 9.2% -0.5%

Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jun 2020

Forecast

Jun 2019

Actual

May 2020

Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW 10.3% 9.9% 10.1% 3.2% 1.4% Daimler 11.2% 9.1% 12.1% 22.5% -7.9% FCA 13.0% 11.5% 12.8% 12.8% 1.6% Ford 9.5% 11.7% 10.1% -18.8% -6.3% GM 14.2% 12.8% 14.4% 11.2% -1.5% Honda 9.8% 7.1% 9.5% 38.8% 3.7% Hyundai 8.9% 11.9% 9.6% -25.2% -7.5% Kia 15.4% 14.0% 16.1% 10.0% -4.6% Nissan 15.8% 14.0% 16.3% 12.2% -3.5% Subaru 5.8% 5.1% 5.8% 11.8% -0.4% Toyota 8.0% 7.3% 7.2% 8.8% 11.4% Volkswagen Group 10.7% 8.2% 11.8% 30.6% -9.1% Industry 11.3% 10.7% 11.4% 5.8% -0.3%

Retail Health Index

RHI measures the changes in retail market share relative to changes in incentive spending and transaction price to gauge whether OEMs are "buying" retail share through increased incentives, or whether share increases are largely demand-driven. An OEM with a positive RHI score is demonstrating a healthy balance of incentive spend relative to market share, either by holding incentive spending flat and increasing share or by increasing incentives with a higher positive increase in retail share.

RHI, Top 12

Manufacturers June 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change BMW 0.8% 4.2% Daimler -4.0% -1.4% FCA -2.0% -0.2% Ford 1.9% -0.4% GM -1.6% 0.7% Honda -3.1% -1.2% Hyundai 4.1% 1.1% Kia -0.9% 1.3% Nissan -2.6% 1.0% Subaru 0.3% 0.9% Toyota -1.0% -2.0% Volkswagen -0.9% 2.5% Mainstream

June 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change Buick -2.4% -0.3% Chevrolet -2.0% 0.9% Chrysler -3.0% -1.8% Dodge 0.0% -0.5% Ford 1.9% -0.4% GMC -1.5% -0.5% Honda -3.0% -1.0% Hyundai 4.1% 1.1% Jeep -2.5% -0.8% Kia -0.9% 1.3% Mazda -2.0% -0.6% Mitsubishi -1.0% 0.3% Nissan -2.7% 1.1% Ram -2.2% 1.0% Subaru 0.3% 0.9% Toyota -1.2% -1.9% Volkswagen -0.6% 1.7%





Luxury June 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change Acura -3.4% -2.4% Audi -1.5% 3.7% BMW 0.8% 4.4% Cadillac 3.5% 3.5% INFINITI -1.0% -0.1% Land Rover -2.5% 0.8% Lexus 0.4% -2.3% Lincoln 1.8% 1.0% Mercedes-Benz -4.0% -1.4% Porsche -0.7% 0.1% Volvo -2.4% -2.4%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG's analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.’s operations.)

