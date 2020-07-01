Cloud Elements Partners With SugarCRM to Launch New Integration Solution in 90 Days

SugarCRM Customers and Partners See Value Faster; Cloud Elements Adds Third Branded Partner

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of Sugar Integrate in April 2020, SugarCRM became the third application ecosystem pillar to white-label the Cloud Elements API integration platform. SAP and Axway also offer best-of-breed integration tooling to customers and partners in a similar manner.



“Sugar Integrate is all about helping companies more easily and efficiently extend customer experience information and processes throughout their businesses,” said Rich Green , CTO and chief product officer at SugarCRM. “Working with a leading integration solution partner like Cloud Elements freed us to concentrate on what we do best, delivering on customer experience, while offering a robust and proven integration platform with integrations to over 200 business applications.”

The Cloud Elements API integration platform enables companies like SugarCRM to customize documentation and content and launch in three months rather than build an integration offering from scratch or purchase an iPaaS provider.

“Integration continues to grow in importance for pillar software vendors, from SaaS disruptors to SAP who talks about it as a strategic ‘ Way Forward ,’” said Cloud Elements CEO Mark Geene . “We’re thrilled to partner with SugarCRM and support their ambitious vision to unify the data necessary to create a time-aware view of the customer.”

Sugar Integrate offers customers and partners a comprehensive integration platform with pre-built adaptors to over 200 applications, reusable integration workflow templates, and options for on-premise and cloud users. Together, these tools help customers realize value faster, solve difficult technical hurdles seamlessly, and lessen the maintenance burden of conventional API integrations.

More information about Sugar Integrate is available here .

