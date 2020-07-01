BioNTech to Hold Webcast to Present Early Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate Against SARS-CoV-2

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, Germany, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) will host a conference call and webcast today, July 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CET) to discuss the preliminary data announced this morning from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.



To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 7176269.

United States international: +1 646 741 3167 United States domestic (toll-free): +1 877 870 9135 Germany: +49 692 2222 625

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://biontech.de/ . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline.

