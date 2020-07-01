U.S. Department of Energy Announces 2020 Electricity Advisory Committee

New and returning members of the Electricity Advisory Committee will advise on electricity resilience, reliability, security, interdependencies, and policy issues.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the new members of the Electricity Advisory Committee (EAC), an important component of DOE’s strategy to improve its research and development portfolio and program activities. Each member is appointed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette for a two-year term. The group reports to the DOE’s Assistant Secretary for Electricity and meets three times a year to advise DOE on a variety of electricity issues. The thirty-five members of the EAC are from state governments, regional planning entities, utility companies, cyber security and national security firms, the natural gas sector, equipment manufacturers, construction and architectural companies, non-governmental organizations, and other electricity-related organizations.

“The Department’s priorities can only be achieved through coordination with passionate and dedicated outside stakeholders,” said Assistant Secretary Bruce Walker, himself a former member of the EAC appointed in 2008 by then-U.S. Secretary of Energy Samuel Bodman before joining DOE to lead the Office of Electricity in October 2017. “The EAC’s advice, insights, and thoughtful feedback all dramatically improve DOE’s electricity initiatives. The combination of industry stakeholders plus the capabilities of DOE and the National Labs enhances our ability to identify and solve future electricity challenges.”

During their two-year term, the EAC members will advise DOE on current and future electric grid reliability, resilience, security, sector interdependence, and policy issues. They will periodically review and make recommendations on DOE electric grid-related programs and initiatives, including electricity-related R&D programs and modeling efforts. Members will also identify emerging issues related to electricity production and delivery and advise on Federal coordination with utility industry authorities in the event of supply disruptions and other emergencies.

The thirty-five appointed members of the EAC, of which twenty-two are returning members, begin their term on July 1, 2020 and are listed alphabetically below: