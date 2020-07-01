Exactus, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2020 Highlights



Total Net Revenue of $836,000

Continuation of Sales & Marketing Buildout

Restructuring of Company and Board of Directors

Began Biomass Inventory Extraction Process

During Q2 2020, The Company Received PPP Funds and an SBA Loan

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2020.

During the first quarter of 2020, Exactus is pleased it has reported record revenue as its investment into sales and marketing has begun to generate revenue and scale. The Company has significantly cut its monthly cash burn and has shifted its focus to rapidly generate revenue through bulk specialty ingredient sales. Moving into the second half of the year, the Company will begin receiving its inventory from its processors, and margins will expand considerably.

Emiliano Aloi, Interim CEO of Exactus stated, "2020 marked a new beginning for Exactus. We are honored to have attracted some incredible new additions to our board of directors with significant banking, media, and technology backgrounds that are fully aligned with our M&A and organic growth strategies. In addition, Derek's valuable work in restructuring our commercial and supply chain strategies have proven successful as we have seen our revenues grow and overall spending decrease significantly."

“Considering the market conditions surrounding COVID-19, we are pleased to have made significant progress building the infrastructure of our sales and marketing division to scale in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Derek Du Chesne, President, Exactus. “As we continue to stay ahead of this ever-changing landscape, I believe that Exactus is uniquely positioned for longevity and success. It is a pivotal time in this industry and as our business grows, we are looking forward to opportunities in high-value mergers and acquisitions to consolidate processing and brands under the Exactus umbrella.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first quarter 2020 was $836,000 versus $15,980 in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the build out of sales and marketing. Net loss for the quarter was -$2,945,503 versus -$1,409,867 million in the prior year. The net loss for the first quarter 2020 was due, primarily, to non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13706484.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13706484.

The conference call will be broadcast and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Exactus’ website and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140584 .

About Exactus:



Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

