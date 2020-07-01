SourceAmerica commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

More needs to be done to create meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, VA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) comes at a pivotal time as people with disabilities see unexpected increases in unemployment numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SourceAmerica recognizes the importance of the landmark legislation as the organization drives toward the creation of a more inclusive workforce for people with disabilities across the United States.

According to the June 5 Bureau of Labor Statistics report, 27.7% of working-age professionals with disabilities are employed, a decrease of 9.8% from this same time last year. These numbers highlight the need for a more inclusive workforce. From its inception, the ADA has focused on ensuring that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. This historic civil rights legislation prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the public.

“This milestone is a good time to reflect on strides that the U.S. has made in promoting equality for people with disabilities and also to recognize how much more needs be done to create employment opportunities for those in the disability community,” said Vince Loose, president and CEO of SourceAmerica.

SourceAmerica is proud to support employment for this talented workforce by connecting professionals with disabilities to jobs through its national network of more than 700 nonprofit agencies. The network employs more than 80,000 people with disabilities nationwide, some of them through the AbilityOne® Program, which is one of the largest sources of employment in the United States for people who are blind or have significant disabilities.

During COVID-19 the work of people with disabilities employed through the SourceAmerica network has proven to be crucial. These talented individuals have provided critical services to help keep essential businesses operating, including janitorial and custodial services in federal buildings, manufacturing personal protective equipment, and provisioning the U.S. Navy ships that served as floating hospitals in New York and Los Angeles.

As the nation commemorates the ADA’s 30-year anniversary, SourceAmerica continues to expand its efforts to create meaningful employment opportunities for those in the disability community. SourceAmerica is expanding its in-depth research on the future of work and the use of emerging technologies that enable people with disabilities to demonstrate the unique value they can bring to the workplace.

