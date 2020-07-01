Top Agents and Teams Join eXp Realty During Second Quarter of 2020

Industry Leaders Attracted to Cloud-based Brokerage

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies, today announced some of the new agents and teams who joined the brokerage during the second quarter of 2020.



“eXp Realty provides an innovative platform for agents and broker-owners to scale and propel their businesses forward,” said eXp Realty President of U.S. Growth Dave Conord. “We’re thrilled that more than 15 brokerages transitioned to eXp during the second quarter. Top producers embrace eXp’s technology and training, and we’re pleased to continue to welcome nationally recognized agents to our brokerage.”

Following are some of the new agents and teams who joined eXp Realty during the second quarter.

Jim Black & The Jim Black Group, Massachusetts

Jim Black has been a licensed Realtor since 2004 and founded The Jim Black Group in 2013. Since then, Black and his team have sold more than 800 homes. In 2019, the team sold 212 homes with $56 million in closed volume. The team has also been recognized as the top-producing team in Central Massachusetts by the Realtor Association of Central Massachusetts in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Annette Fraley & Synergy One, California

Annette Fraley began her career in real estate more than 20 years ago, working as a mortgage servicer. Today, she has more than 15 years of experience selling luxury properties and has been recognized by the industry for her expertise and production. In 2015, 2018 and 2019, the National Association of Hispanic Realtors recognized Fraley as one of the top 250 real estate agents in the nation. In 2016, Fraley also was awarded the prestigious Latina Pioneer award by the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Kathie Lea & The Kathie Lea Team, Florida

Kathie Lea began her real estate career 20 years ago, and her husband John Rigg joined her in running the team in 2013. Today, they run a top team in the Tampa Bay area and consistently rank in the top four in their market for closed buyer transactions and in the top 15 for total closed volume. In 2019, they closed $49 million in sales with 156 transactions. Since the team started, they have closed more than 1,300 transactions.

Alex Tooke & The Peak Properties Group, Colorado

Alex Tooke has 10 years of experience in real estate and co-founded The Peak Properties Group, a full-service real estate team serving buyers and sellers in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado. Since its founding in 2010, Peak Properties has sold more than 1,600 homes, achieved over half a billion dollars in sales volume and received more than 350 5-star reviews on Zillow. The team was ranked among the top 1% of all teams by REAL Trends, named an Inc. Fastest-Growing Private Business in America and recognized as The Best of Zillow over the past year.

Peggy Urieff, California

Peggy Urieff is consistently ranked among the top solo agents in the greater Sacramento and Tahoe marketplaces. With more than 350 closed transactions and $150 million in closed sales volume, Urieff is a top-producing agent who receives more than 95% of her business from repeat clients and referrals. Committed to ongoing education, Urieff completes 250 hours of continuing real estate education and coaching every year. Urieff is also a recognized real estate speaker on relational marketing.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com