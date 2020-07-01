Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Will Reach USD 9,890 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Prebiotics Ingredients Market

Global prebiotics ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9,890 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Prebiotics Ingredients Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Agricultural, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals) and By Functionality (Cardiovascular Health, Gut Health, Immunity, Bone Health, and Weight Management): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global prebiotics ingredients market in 2019 was approximately USD 4,702 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9,890 Million by 2026.

Growing nutritionally advantageous food demand would stimulate market growth. Bacteria used to treat neurological, digestive, and mental disorders are safe and commonly used prebiotics. According to digestive health experts, digestive cancer accounted for nearly 25 percent of all cancer-related deaths in the EU in 2017. In the same year, an overweight of about 55% of men and 45% of women aged 18 years or older is reported. Growing demand for food and drink supplements and a greater awareness of consumer safety make an important contribution to industry growth.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The prebiotic market size of the food and beverage application will report almost 6.5 percent gains in the planned timeframe. Increased health concerns and rising demand for functional foods such as nuts, soy and fruit juices could boost industry growth. These are commonly used for immunoregulation and cholesterol reduction in beverages such as kefir. Market demand for non-dairy ingredients was estimated at over USD 15 million in 2017. A rise in lactose sensitivity such as stomach cramps, bloating, gas diarrhea and nausea will improve prebiotic market demand.

The market size of prebiotic components led by Canada and the USA in North America can be more than 7%. Growing dairy products consumption and the natural inclusion of supplements can boost regional industry growth. Increased awareness of healthy lifestyles and an increased interest of medium-aged persons in preserving optimal digestive health boosts product demand throughout the country. The business dimensions of Europe reached 630 million dollars, followed in 2017 by France, Spain, Italy and Germany. In the projected timescale, demand for breakfast cereals can be driven by increasing convenience in adopting food and increasing awareness of health.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Asia-Pacific region controls prebiotic ingredients for its principal use in foods and drinks. Dietary supplements attract customers to protect nutrient intake and health benefits. Research has demonstrated that the interaction of certain nutrients and cells in the body can prevent and support certain diseases. In short, prebiotics are the food of intestinal microflora which helps microbes develop and operate, improving their health. Demand for nutritional supplements including prebiotic ingredients with various health benefits is steadily increasing. The key drivers for prerebiotic ingredients on the market are increased demand for nutritious food and rising the health issues of individuals. Major factors responsible for market growth are increasing obesity, eating junk and processed food as well as increasing disposable incomes. Prebiotic ingredients have several health benefits, such as balancing the microflora, relieving constipation and abdominal pain, and avoiding bloating.

The global prebiotics ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of application, functionality and geography. Based on application, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into agricultural, food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and pharmaceuticals among others. Based on functionality, the global prebiotics ingredients market is bifurcated into cardiovascular health, gut health, immunity, bone health and weight management. On the basis of geography, the global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The major players of the global prebiotic ingredients market Dupont, Cargill, Ingredion, Frieslandcampina, Samyang Genex, Beneo, Beghin Meiji, Nexira, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Royal Cosun, Kerry Group, Fonterra, Prenexus Health, Taiyo International, AIDP, Thera-Plantes Inc., Novasep, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Tate & Lyle among others.

This report segments the prebiotics ingredients market as follows:

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Food & Beverages

Agricultural

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market: By Functionality Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Cardiovascular Health

Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Weight Management

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com