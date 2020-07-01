COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES AUDI EMPLOYEE PRICING

Costco members gain access to pricing reserved for Audi employees through Sept. 30, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Auto Program and Audi today announced a first-time opportunity for Costco members to purchase or lease select, new Audi models at Audi employee pricing for a limited time.

The Audi Sales Event includes 2020 Audi SUVs, sedans, sportbacks, coupes and convertibles, and the 2019 Audi e-tron. The A3, Q5, RS and R8 models are excluded. According to Costco Auto Program, operated by Affinity Auto Program, positive Costco member response to recent events in 2019 and 2020 showed interest in Audi incentives. As a result, the Audi Sales Event launched today.

“Our recent Audi e-tron Limited-Time Special resulted in the vehicle becoming the most requested electric vehicle through Costco Auto Program,” said Rick Borg, Costco Auto Program general manager. “Now, we’re excited to extend Audi employee pricing on an expanded lineup of vehicles exclusively to Costco members.”

The promotion runs July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. Costco members who register at CostcoAuto.com/Specials and purchase or lease select, new 2019 Audi e-tron or 2020 models can combine Audi employee pricing with Audi incentives for which they qualify.*

Among the eligible models, the Audi A4 is the most-requested compact premium car through the Costco Auto Program. “Beyond the impeccable build quality, cutting-edge interior electronics, the A4 and S4 excite with their stable ride, precise steering, and powerful turbocharged engines,” said Kelley Blue Book about the 2020 Audi A4 and the more performance-oriented Audi S4.

“We are excited to make Audi more accessible for Costco members with an exclusive program that matches our employee pricing,” said Thiemo Rusch, vice president of vehicle sales and operations, Audi of America. “Costco is known for high quality and value proposition, which aligns very well with our brand.”

Audi is known for its excellent engineering, innovative technologies and high levels of design and performance. Innovations in areas such as signature LED lighting, leading infotainment systems as well as exceptional interior fit and finish are what makes Audi one of the leading luxury brands in the world. Numerous safety awards speak to the high levels of engineering installed in every Audi vehicle to give customers peace of mind.

For more information about the Audi Sales Event, or other Costco member savings opportunities, including regular monthly incentives and additional Limited-Time Specials, visit CostcoAuto.com/Specials or call 1-855-722-6272. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2019, Costco members purchased more than 600,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 95 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 788 warehouses, including 548 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

About Audi of America

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – the first of four fully electric models to be introduced into the U.S. market by the end of 2021. Globally, the brand aims to be CO 2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

*Visit CostcoAuto.com/Audi or full details, terms and conditions.

Attachments

Honey Mae Kenworthy Costco Auto Program 858-777-6538 hkenworthy@costcoauto.com