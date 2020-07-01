Teampay Announces First-Ever Agile Finance Virtual Summit

Distributed Spend Management Leader to Host Virtual Event for Finance and Operations Professionals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teampay , the leading distributed spend management platform, today announced that it will host its first-ever Agile Finance Summit in partnership with other forward-thinking software innovators including FloQast, Tipalti, Avalara, Tesorio, Justworks and Upside Business Travel.

The virtual event, set for July 16 at 1:00pm ET, will educate finance and operations leaders on developing intelligent, thoughtful plans to successfully, quickly, and decisively navigate the challenges of the current economic environment. Audiences will walk away with actionable insights to revolutionize their businesses with new technologies and out-of-the-box thinking.

The summit will kick off with a keynote led by an esteemed panel of CFOs and Controllers, including Hunter Paletsas, CFO at GoDigital Media Group. Titled “Readying for Agile, High-Performance Finance,” this session is eligible for a CPE credit and will focus on helping businesses get their financial performance back on track, setting the stage for eventual recovery. Panelists will discuss what their organizations are doing to streamline and maintain operations; share how they’ve adapted revenue, budgets, and spending expectations; as well as outline the indicators finance professionals should consider for returning to a growth mindset.

A series of 30-minute breakout sessions will follow the keynote, including:

“Turning Company Costs into Assets,” led by Scott Case, founding CTO of Priceline and current CEO and Co-founder of Upside Business Travel.

led by Scott Case, founding CTO of Priceline and current CEO and Co-founder of Upside Business Travel. “Driving Agility with Real-Time Visibility and Employee Empowerment,” led by Peter Nesbitt, VP of Finance at Teampay and Temi Vasco, Controller at Gem.

led by Peter Nesbitt, VP of Finance at Teampay and Temi Vasco, Controller at Gem. “Best Practices for the Month-End Close for Remote Teams,” led by Vera Nazarova, Financial Controller of White Ops.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Each session will include its own calendar link so that attendees can create their own personalized agenda based on their busy schedule. The event will close with a mixology session for participants to learn how to craft the perfect cocktail while networking with peers.

“In a normal economic environment, corporate finance and operations departments are understaffed and trying to do more with less — and the current crisis puts them under more pressure than ever,” said Andrew Hoag, CEO and Founder of Teampay. “Given the chaotic environment of the past four months, finance today cannot afford to be anything but agile. We designed this event to equip teams to make smart, fast decisions in this turbulent market and transition from reactive number crunchers to strategic, tech-driven leaders. We are eager to join forces with our industry colleagues and partners in sharing these valuable insights at the Agile Finance Summit in July.”

For more information and to register for the Agile Finance Summit, visit the event page on Teampay’s website.

About Teampay

Teampay’s distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. The company’s SaaS product delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.