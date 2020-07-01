Ria Money Transfer Unveils New Logo and Launches New Brand Image

/EIN News/ -- BUENA PARK, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a leading money transfer company and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), unveiled today its new visual identity following a holistic rebranding effort. The new logo and visual concept are inspired by the company’s spirit and honor its diverse customer base, workforce, and the lives touched by Ria’s expansive geographic and digital network.



Ria’s brand transformation establishes a more dynamic dialogue with its customers. Aside from a new logo and contemporary visual concept, the company has redefined its messaging scope to better connect with its diverse customer base. While Ria has always been about opening ways for a better everyday life, it is now the company’s defining purpose and will guide the evolution of the business into the future.

Today, people are on the move more than ever before. For a better future. For a better everyday life. As a leading money transfer company, Ria is committed to helping businesses and individuals prosper through the safe, convenient, and affordable transfer of funds. By providing a fast and reliable service at a great value, Ria gets money to where it matters.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we want our new brand identity to reflect that,” said Shawn Fielder, CEO of Ria Money Transfer. “ Through our new brand concept, we honor the journeys and sacrifices of our customers. For us, it’s about providing more than just a money transfer service. Our goal is to strengthen our close-knit relationships with our customers and make them feel safe, appreciated, and understood.”

Introducing the new Ria Brand

Purpose: What’s behind Ria’s drive

Ria opens ways for a better everyday life. This is the company’s purpose and driving force behind why, how, and what it does. No matter where customers are in the world, Ria gets your money to where it needs to go – quickly, simply, and affordably.

Logo: Putting our customers front and center

The new Ria logo lets customers take center stage. The “i” symbolizes the individual, with the “r” and “a” representing Ria’s support. The dot in the “i” when extrapolated from the logo serves as a standalone orange disc, an element that speaks to the connection and support customers can achieve through using Ria’s services.

The Orange Disc: Bringing the logo to life

What was once an image of an interconnected globe has been simplified to an orange disc that represents the story of each money transfer. The emphasis is no longer on the world in its entirety but on the customer’s individual world and what each person can do for herself or himself and their loved ones when given the necessary tools.

Photography and Illustrations: Communicating across borders

Ria’s new photography style is simple and powerful, effectively highlighting the message it’s looking to convey. The use of illustration also gives Ria the flexibility to connect with diverse audiences, cultures, and age groups through inclusive and emotionally compelling content.

The rebranding also comes as a response to Ria’s expanding global footprint as well as its digital product and expansion strategy.

“When you start a company, your focus is on serving customers and creating products or solutions that fit their needs,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “Now, after nearly 35 years in the industry, we’ve realized that Ria has become much more than just a business. It’s an idea, a community. We needed a brand identity that reflected what Ria means to people and, more importantly, what people mean to Ria.”

For Ria, the most important aspect of its business is being a part of its customers’ lives. Ultimately, this is what the new brand tries to illustrate: An orange glow working behind the scenes to make loved ones feel close and goals feel attainable.

To learn more about the Ria brand and its new look, click here .

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( EEFT ), is a global leader in the money transfer industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 402,000 locations spanning across 158 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com .

For more information, visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com .

Contact:

Aura Martínez Schifflers

amschifflers@riafinancial.com

+34 691517636