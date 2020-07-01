Amid Accelerated Cloud Adoption, A Cloud Guru Surpasses $80M ARR

ACG grows by 362% year over year, driven by growth in public cloud and online education markets

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leading cloud skills development platform, today announced that rapid expansion in 2020 has allowed it to meet significant new milestones as a business.



ACG’s success is driven by the rising need for businesses to move to the cloud and to hire or train technologists to facilitate adoption and cloud maturity. The recent addition of hundreds of new enterprise customers and hundreds of thousands of new students has fueled substantial growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $80 million, and in the size and specialization of the ACG team in Austin, Melbourne, London, and Fort Worth.

“Students and enterprises come to us to expand skills quickly, accelerate cloud adoption, and improve business performance,” said A Cloud Guru’s co-founder and CEO Sam Kroonenburg. “Our on-demand model is flexible and scalable, and our always-expanding content offering is designed to be consumed regularly, in bite sized chunks, so it fits into the life of busy professionals. I am grateful to be leading a company at the intersection of two rapidly accelerating trends—cloud adoption and online learning—and I’m humbled by the growth of the ACG community.”

Since its founding in 2015, A Cloud Guru has helped more than two million people learn to manage and optimize their organizations’ public cloud deployments; 800,000 of those students joined A Cloud Guru in the last year.

Demand has been particularly high among enterprise customers: 415 organizations committed to the ACG for Business platform in the first five months of 2020, 30% more than were added in the previous 5 months.

Year over year, the company has achieved:

157% growth in total user count

362% growth in total ARR

253% growth in headcount

“Rapidly building the skills to manage cloud migrations and deployments has become essential for companies to stay competitive, but the cloud landscape is vast, and the toolkit evolves daily. The problem becomes an education problem,” said Katherine Bullard, President of A Cloud Guru. “Technologists are constantly working to close the gap between what they know and what they need to know to continue to excel in their careers. In contrast to traditional education and corporate training programs, A Cloud Guru was designed with that ongoing, virtual learning in mind.”

A Cloud Guru’s latest growth figures come on the heels of acquiring Linux Academy in December 2019. Looking ahead, the company plans for continued additions to its team and expects to add 90 additional employees by the end of 2020. For more on A Cloud Guru or to explore careers, visit: https://acloud.guru/ .

About A Cloud Guru

Founded in 2015 by brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg, A Cloud Guru (ACG) is driven by a simple mission: to teach the world to cloud. What began as one cloud certification course has grown into the leading online cloud skills development platform and helped more than 2 million people learn cloud technologies. Teaching Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and adjacent cloud technologies, ACG helps anyone - from novice to techies and small business to enterprise - level up their cloud skills, prepare for certification exams, and progress through learning paths to become gurus in digital and cloud transformation.

Media Contact

acloudguru@launchsquad.com

(617) 945-1915