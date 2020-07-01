Ruling MPLA breaks away from intrigue in politics

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 1 - The President of the country's governing party MPLA, João Lourenço, ruled out this Tuesday the possibility of the party he leads aligning and feeding intrigues, as a way of being in politics, because this posture is contrary to the will of the great majority of Angolan citizens. ,

The leader of MPLA, who was speaking in Luanda at the second ordinary meeting of his party's Political Bureau, said it was worrying to see the resurgence of a political discourse based on lies and verbal insults against the opponents and the holders of the main institutions of state power.

In his speech, João Lourenço encouraged Angolans to preserve their energies to face Covid-19 and to fight for the consolidation of the economy, with a view to improving the living conditions of the people.

"The country has been at peace for 18 years, during which we managed to overcome the mistrust that reigned among us at the time", the President of the Republic also noted, stressing that the country today is building a democratic society, "where being a militant of a political party is not synonymous with superiority towards other citizens, nor does it confer special privileges".

As João Lourenço said, this has nothing to do with the dispute between political forces and the right of some to oppose power, in accordance with the law and political ethics.

The MPLA leader stressed that the channels of dialogue are open to everyone, especially to the party leaders who have in Parliament, with live broadcasts, the perfect arena to express themselves freely, the media, the Council of the Republic and also the real possibility of meetings with the Head of State.

"As we can see, the range of opportunities for dialogue is quite wide," said the President of the ruling party.

MPLA rules out Sovereign Wealth Fund of Angola (FSDEA) disappearance

Before the Political Bureau of MPLA, João Lourenço considered unfounded the information about the end of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Angola (FSDEA).

"Nobody ended the Sovereign Fund, it will continue to exist and to serve the end for which it was created", informed the leader of MPLA.

João Lourenço underlined that the Sovereign Wealth Funds do not necessarily have to have that high initial value, judging by the experience of countries with smaller and better managed Funds.

"In this phase of economic crisis, we use only part of it for a noble purpose, that of creating social, school, hospital, administrative, water and energy infrastructures, where citizens' lives are made, in the municipalities, under the Management Regulations of the Sovereign Fund itself, which in these cases allows for such a possibility", he clarified.