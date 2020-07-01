Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world begins to emerge from pandemic shutdowns and the many socio-economic changes that came along with it, we are all going to need to change in one way or another. Individuals and businesses will need quality resources to lead them forward through it all, and Janet M Harvey is one of the best around; an eminent coach and an engaging advocate for sustainable excellence and global progress.

As a matter of fact, one key initiative Janet and her team are addressing is Return to Work 2020. With a specific agenda and keen coaching, businesses and their leaders cab learn what they need to develop a different rhythm and foster safer and more aligned workplaces. They can also hone the optimal leadership skills needed to compete, succeed, and sustain excellence in a transformed business world.

Janet is the founder and President of InviteCHANGE, a practice that guides us all on how to make a conscious decision to change, to live more coachlike every day, and to achieve a new level of wholeness. As the name of this business implies, Janet encourages us all to explore the potential for growth and change that cannot only impact businesses, but also help to create a better world overall.

In the Fall, Janet and her InviteCHANGE team (along with select partners in creating a better world) will hold a Be. Choose. Cause Global Leaders Conference; a social progress event driven by the vehicle of coaching. It will be a multi-pronged effort to map out global reform in health care, climate emergency, and human trafficking, and other key aeras. And simultaneously guiding businesses on how to attract millennials and all workforce members who want their daily efforts to have true meaning and to be more engaged in philanthropy. This rousing event will take place September 9 to 11 and virtually (in light of the pandemic and travel restrictions.)

The name of this event springs from the Company’s tagline and overall mission. The three words Be Choose and Cause say it all. Be is about the desire to become a better person and authentic leader. Choose is the how: I know what I want, but how can I get to my goals? What are the daily practices? Cause is the why: the reason we choose to make a difference, the desire to accelerate enterprise, social and global causes.

Janet is a long-time member of, and has also held chair positions with, ICF—the International Coaching Federation, which is recognized as the global standard for the industry. Many tools and programs now used in coaching were innovations that Janet devised, and she has also mentored many successful and well credentialled coaches.

Janet has been leading teams through transition and building excellence for over 30 years now. Realize that it starts with inviting the change--into your life, work, and mindset.

Close Up Radio will feature Janet M Harvey on Thursdays at 3:00pm, with Doug Llewelyn on July 2nd and with Jim Masters on July 9th and 16th

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Janet and InviteCHANGE, visit https://www.invitechange.com