The Monterey History & Art Association Prepares to Unveil Avelino Santoyo Hernandez's Latest Mural
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avelino is a local Bay Area artist who firmly believes that art should be accessible to all. Inspired by "life's moments", his work can be found in various locations throughout the Silicon Valley, including popular fine dining restaurants and casual taquerias. Born and raised in Mexico City, his bicultural perspective produces bold, energetic, and colorful pieces.
The Monterey History & Art Association is officially set to re-open July 1st, 2020. In doing so they are excited to announce the unveiling of a Dali-inspired mural by local Bay Area artist Avelino Santoyo Hernandez. In collaboration with Arsenio Baca and Gerardo Ivan Zambrano, they have created a Monterey-themed masterpiece.
Initially part of the Rotating Artist Exhibition in the first quarter of 2020, Avelino's exhibition was severely hampered due to social distancing efforts and the ongoing pandemic. However, both Arsenio and Gerardo have brought their professional experience and artistic background to aid Avelino in creating something remarkable.
The infamous Salvador Dali exhibit is also set to re-open July 1st, 2020. Dmitry Piterman and his wife Rebecca are excited to welcome guests back to the museum and have implemented various protocols to ensure both the health and safety of their visitors.
For more information on The Monterey History & Art Association, and for a complete list of events, please visit the official site here.
About The Monterey History & Art Association
The Monterey History & Art Association currently houses the country's largest private collection of the Spanish surrealist artist, Salvador Dali. Generously donated by the Piterman family, the collection showcases the diverse talents of Dali, highlighting his technical skill and outstanding craftsmanship. Located on Fisherman's Wharf, Dmitry and his wife Rebecca are proud to be able to share his creations with the public.
Dmitry Piterman
